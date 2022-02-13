Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 325,200 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,008,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRIP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TripAdvisor by 223.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,008 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $23,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,077 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,201,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,658,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 76.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,707,717 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $68,820,000 after buying an additional 739,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,260,988 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $373,217,000 after buying an additional 717,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $28.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.40. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

