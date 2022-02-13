Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,474 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $11,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DCOM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 103,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,394 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $34.21 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 56,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,867,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $51,611.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,803 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

