Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Stake Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,012,353 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 171,864 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Evolution Petroleum worth $11,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the second quarter worth $58,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $74,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

EPM stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $221.63 million, a P/E ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -272.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Evolution Petroleum Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.