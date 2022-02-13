HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $700.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $870.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HUBS. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $953.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $756.83.

HUBS opened at $544.92 on Friday. HubSpot has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $569.36 and its 200-day moving average is $671.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of -328.27 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total value of $5,159,462.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,099 shares of company stock worth $46,166,705 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

