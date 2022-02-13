Barclays Trims Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Target Price to $83.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CDAY. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.90.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $71.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -128.30 and a beta of 1.49. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $309,256.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $52,685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 522,975 shares of company stock worth $54,927,853 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth $6,042,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,624,000 after buying an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.