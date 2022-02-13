Insider Buying: Argonaut Resources NL (ASX:ARE) Insider Purchases 10,000,000 Shares of Stock

Argonaut Resources NL (ASX:ARE) insider Patrick Elliott bought 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,000.00 ($28,368.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

About Argonaut Resources

Argonaut Resources NL operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Canada, Zambia, and Australia. It primarily explores for iron oxide, copper, gold, cobalt, and zinc. The company was incorporated in 1985 is based in Adelaide, Australia.

