Jefferies Financial Group Increases Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target to $65.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SQM. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.89.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $64.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.03. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.