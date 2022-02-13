Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rush Street Interactive LP is an online casino and sports betting gaming companies principally in the United States. Rush Street Interactive LP, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc., is based in CHICAGO. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

RSI stock opened at $10.80 on Thursday. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $122.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

