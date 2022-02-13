Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pearson from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.74) to GBX 670 ($9.06) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pearson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $436.00.

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23. Pearson has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $12.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pearson by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 42,522 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Pearson by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Pearson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pearson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,485,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pearson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,467,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,729,000 after acquiring an additional 34,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

