Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at Barclays

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RPD. Mizuho dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.80.

Rapid7 stock opened at $97.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -40.34 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a one year low of $72.02 and a one year high of $145.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.93.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $26,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,883. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth about $223,943,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,384,000 after acquiring an additional 265,972 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth about $26,930,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 183.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after acquiring an additional 183,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth about $19,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

