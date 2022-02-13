Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

SVM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. cut their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvercorp Metals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.44.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.97. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $6.72.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,734,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,796,000 after buying an additional 146,982 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,662,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 104,676 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,081,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 783,808 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 994,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 642,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 516,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

