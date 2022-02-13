Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $21.68 Million Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 488,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $21,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 21,072.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of CRH by 33.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $54.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRH. Barclays upgraded CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.22.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

