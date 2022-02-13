Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 39,022 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 396,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,022 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $20,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $51,128,000. Makena Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 352.4% in the third quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,177,000 after buying an additional 996,273 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,709,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 702.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,872,000 after buying an additional 612,999 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $68.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.35. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.20 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.51.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

