Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 141.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,702,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 996,282 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Whole Earth Brands were worth $19,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 6.8% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,884,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,317,000 after purchasing an additional 184,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 583,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 6.4% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,045,000 after purchasing an additional 160,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FREE shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FREE opened at $9.17 on Friday. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $352.83 million, a P/E ratio of -50.94 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.43.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

