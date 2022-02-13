Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $18.81 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $18,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NOC. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Vertical Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.18.

NOC opened at $399.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $288.08 and a 12 month high of $408.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.23. The stock has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.