PEAK6 Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,833 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 17.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 112,529 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 17.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 504.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 16,925 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 20.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Ring Energy stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $301.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $4.16.

Ring Energy Profile

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.