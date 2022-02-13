Chad Michael Whalen Sells 247 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 247 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total value of $50,578.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Chad Michael Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F5 Networks alerts:

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Chad Michael Whalen sold 251 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $52,019.75.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,892 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.39, for a total value of $430,221.88.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,898 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total value of $437,128.38.

FFIV stock opened at $195.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.34 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in F5 Networks by 64.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 41.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.69.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.