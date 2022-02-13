Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EXPE. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $192.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $136.77 and a 12 month high of $210.50.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.92) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 19,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $3,693,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $53,748.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,132 shares of company stock worth $17,648,681. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in Expedia Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Expedia Group by 296.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,241,000 after acquiring an additional 160,815 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 27.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 179,502 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

