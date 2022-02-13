Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

IPI has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of IPI stock opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.60. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $52.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 2.23.

In related news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $464,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the second quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 9.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,845,000 after buying an additional 55,584 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 1,572.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 24,212 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

