Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) Shares Down 2.7%

Gensource Potash Co. (CVE:GSP) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 101,961 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 133,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Separately, Peel Hunt set a C$0.60 price objective on shares of Gensource Potash and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$153.48 million and a P/E ratio of -36.50.

Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP)

Gensource Potash Corporation, a fertilizer development company, focuses on developing resource opportunities with focus on potash development in Canada. It holds interests in the Vanguard Area, as well as the Lazlo projects located in central Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

