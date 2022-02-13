Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will post sales of $3.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.80 billion and the lowest is $3.73 billion. AON reported sales of $3.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full year sales of $12.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.70 billion to $13.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.50 billion to $13.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AON.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in shares of AON by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 4.7% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $283.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.60. AON has a 1 year low of $221.82 and a 1 year high of $326.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AON (AON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.