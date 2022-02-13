Zacks: Brokerages Expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.11 Billion

Equities research analysts expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to post sales of $5.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup posted sales of $4.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year sales of $21.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.54 billion to $21.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.19 billion to $22.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ManpowerGroup.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS.

MAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.17.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $109.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $88.92 and a 12 month high of $125.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 15,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 558,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,402,000 after buying an additional 15,895 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManpowerGroup (MAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.