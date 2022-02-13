Wedbush Trims Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Target Price to $42.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Wedbush from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TWTR. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. decreased their price target on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their price target on Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. Twitter has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.93. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Twitter will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,910 shares of company stock worth $1,436,062 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Twitter by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 147,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Twitter by 149.0% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 390,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 233,419 shares during the period. Family Management Corp bought a new position in Twitter during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Twitter during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.