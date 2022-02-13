DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Barclays

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.35.

DD stock opened at $79.28 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $66.37 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 11.06%.

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,260,000 after buying an additional 4,586,593 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,375,000 after buying an additional 4,423,125 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,356,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,390,000 after buying an additional 1,363,537 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 78.9% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,588,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,016,000 after buying an additional 1,141,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $83,980,000. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

