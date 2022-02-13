Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases Shares of 2,823 Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHK. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,537,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 183.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth $28,653,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth $2,596,000.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

Shares of CHK opened at $69.15 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.24.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.