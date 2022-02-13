Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 93.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 57.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

In other news, Director Timothy Hartnett acquired 2,500 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 26,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEAS stock opened at $66.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 2.29. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

