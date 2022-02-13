Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 1,780 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at $138,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $42.99 and a 1-year high of $48.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

