Schroder Investment Management Group Buys New Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 7,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 130,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

GDX opened at $32.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

