Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Holdings Lowered by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 64.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,838 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BZH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.31. The company has a market cap of $519.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.47. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $454.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

