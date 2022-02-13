StockNews.com Downgrades Lennar (NYSE:LEN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LEN. Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.53.

Shares of LEN opened at $91.54 on Wednesday. Lennar has a 1-year low of $77.86 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.75.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 10.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,074,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,120,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, American Money Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

