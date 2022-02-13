MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Raised to $76.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MGM has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.53.

Shares of MGM opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 2.35. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average of $43.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2,015.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,883,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,679 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 44.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,400 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at about $42,439,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 316.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,180,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,955,000 after purchasing an additional 897,202 shares in the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

