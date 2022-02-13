Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

VOSSF opened at $54.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.43. Vossloh has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $54.31.

Vossloh AG engages in the provision of rail fastening and switch systems. It also offers services related to rail maintenance. It operates through the following divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division manufactures standardized products for rail infrastructure.

