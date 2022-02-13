VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Short Interest Up 283.3% in January

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 283.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

VACNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of VAT Group from CHF 400 to CHF 440 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of VAT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VAT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.00.

Get VAT Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VACNY opened at $39.23 on Friday. VAT Group has a 1 year low of $26.43 and a 1 year high of $52.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.03.

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.