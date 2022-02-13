Zacks Investment Research Lowers NCR (NYSE:NCR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NCR is benefiting from strong demand for its software and service solutions across banking, retail and hospitality industries. The recently acquired Cardtronics business has strengthened its NCR-as-a-Service strategy, expanded global footprints, and enhanced automated teller machine (“ATM”) network. Besides, the company continued to see traction of its point-of-sale and self-checkout solutions across food-drug-merchandise and convenience-fuel-retail customers. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, coronavirus-led business disruptions are likely to hurt NCR’s near-term results. Decline in ATM revenues amid coronavirus crisis remain a major headwind. Foreign exchange headwinds remain an added woe. Moreover, growing competition from companies like Diebold and Fidelity is a persistent concern.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens started coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.29.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.12. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.72.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NCR will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NCR by 1,041.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in NCR by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

