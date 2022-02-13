Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 76.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,450,000 after purchasing an additional 454,255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,092,000 after purchasing an additional 58,207 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 22,432 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 29,302 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colfax alerts:

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $192,613.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $104,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

CFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colfax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.69. Colfax Co. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.