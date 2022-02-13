Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $815,000 Stock Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in National Vision in the third quarter valued at about $4,433,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in National Vision in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in National Vision in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision in the second quarter valued at about $344,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EYE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Vision has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

Shares of EYE opened at $38.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average of $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.92 and a 1 year high of $65.92.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $518.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.70 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

National Vision announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

