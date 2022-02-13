Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires New Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,049 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CFR opened at $145.38 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.40.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CFR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

