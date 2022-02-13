BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the second quarter worth approximately $606,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 13,783 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period.

MUE opened at $12.34 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

