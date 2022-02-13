Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New $885,000 Investment in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Amundi bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth about $79,143,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,396,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,622 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,554,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,290,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,553,000 after buying an additional 885,002 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,386,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOMD opened at $26.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.67. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $31.85.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

