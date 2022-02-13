Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.75. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $20.15.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.53) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBF. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.