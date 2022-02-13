Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 259.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in J. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,481,000 after buying an additional 504,294 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 902,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,622,000 after buying an additional 251,986 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,313,000 after buying an additional 145,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,406,000 after buying an additional 115,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 286.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 155,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,605,000 after buying an additional 115,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $121.48 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $149.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.78.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

