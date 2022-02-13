Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 2,323 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 354.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,080,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,065,000 after purchasing an additional 153,607 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Huntsman by 7.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,423,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,471,000 after acquiring an additional 352,574 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,560,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,426,000 after purchasing an additional 416,562 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,926,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Huntsman by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,634,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,858,000 after purchasing an additional 45,090 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUN opened at $36.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average of $31.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $38.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Huntsman from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

