Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,302,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,584,000 after buying an additional 281,906 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 225.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,249,000 after buying an additional 147,090 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 81,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after buying an additional 43,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 69,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $79.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.08 and its 200 day moving average is $75.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

