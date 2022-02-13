Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $97,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,511,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,426,000 after purchasing an additional 210,070 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,132,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,086,000 after purchasing an additional 48,376 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,338,000 after purchasing an additional 51,221 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 840,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,351,000 after purchasing an additional 31,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 504,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,432,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $52.33 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $51.30 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average is $56.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $2.895 per share. This represents a $11.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.