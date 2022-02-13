StockNews.com Lowers Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on THC. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $81.68 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $88.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.76.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $462,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,938 shares of company stock worth $6,535,403 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,219,000 after buying an additional 2,027,131 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,830,000 after buying an additional 1,074,674 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,034,000 after buying an additional 517,737 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 454,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,909,000 after purchasing an additional 450,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

