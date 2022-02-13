Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 61 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,051,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $412,037,000 after purchasing an additional 33,542 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rogers by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $119,872,000 after buying an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rogers by 1.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 430,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,287,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rogers by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,770,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Rogers by 29.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,054,000 after buying an additional 65,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

ROG stock opened at $272.41 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $170.03 and a twelve month high of $274.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.41.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROG. CJS Securities lowered Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.20.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.