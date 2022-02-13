Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GHL. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.67. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $359.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 55.20% and a net margin of 13.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 19,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $360,531.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHL. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,715,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 503,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 112,320 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 702,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,264,000 after purchasing an additional 73,300 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 39,105 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

