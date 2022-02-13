EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties. EPR Properties is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

EPR opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average is $48.91. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 2,307.87%.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,953,000 after purchasing an additional 900,649 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,286,000 after buying an additional 517,735 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 259.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,245,000 after buying an additional 500,823 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 764,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,743,000 after buying an additional 324,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,175,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPR Properties (EPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.