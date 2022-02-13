Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.62.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

ASAN opened at $61.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.79. Asana has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 1.61.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.82 per share, with a total value of $11,455,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington bought 3,733 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.51 per share, with a total value of $248,281.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,503,733 shares of company stock valued at $483,698,282 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $9,004,721. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Asana by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

