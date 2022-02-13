Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DIS. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.62.

Walt Disney stock opened at $149.47 on Thursday. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.24. The company has a market capitalization of $271.69 billion, a PE ratio of 137.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

